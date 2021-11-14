SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head to Head Analysis

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.87 -$49.85 million ($2.34) -1.21 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.77 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOC Telemed and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 190.78%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

