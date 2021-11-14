Sociall 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $108,034.87 and $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

