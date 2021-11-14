Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

