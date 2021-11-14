Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.