Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SLNO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 87,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,057. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

