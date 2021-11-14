Solrise Finance One Day Volume Reaches $474,709.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $474,709.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,017,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

