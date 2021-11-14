SONO (SONO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 101.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $2,739.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

