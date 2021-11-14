Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sonos stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

