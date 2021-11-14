Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $63.71 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

