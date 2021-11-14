Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00145564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00483885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.