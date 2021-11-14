Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

SPB stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. 1,414,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

