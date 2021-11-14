Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,447.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $36,587.68 and $5,447.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

