Splinterlands Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

