STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $8,059,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA opened at $113.38 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 246.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

