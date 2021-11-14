StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.