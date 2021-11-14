StableXSwap (STAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,420.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003423 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $29.91 million and approximately $1,420.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,708.22 or 0.99496703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00592662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

