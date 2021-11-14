Standard Protocol Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $10.04 million and $1.42 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

