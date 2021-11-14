Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Stantec also posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of STN stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

