Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $406.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

