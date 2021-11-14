SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $119,671.81 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $119,671.81 and $13.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.58 or 0.00527137 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

