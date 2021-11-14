Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.