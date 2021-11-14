Step Hero (HERO) Market Cap Hits $9.19 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $1.07 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.