stETH (Lido) Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

