stETH (Lido) Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020042 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

