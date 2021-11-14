Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 352.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Steven Madden worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

