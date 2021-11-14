Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

