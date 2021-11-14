Stipend (SPD) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $664,061.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,205.12 or 0.99349500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.39 or 0.00350315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00533699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00183000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,840,032 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

