Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

SFIX opened at $33.69 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

