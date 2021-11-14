Stratos Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.82 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Stratos has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $756,413.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratos has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

