Strike Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.62 or 0.00080941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $155.45 million and $2.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

