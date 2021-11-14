Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $97.29 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $703.60 or 0.01088575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $97.29 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00073681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,694.56 or 1.00091682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.81 or 0.07107273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

