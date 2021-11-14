StrongHands Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $628,229.36 and approximately $278.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,833,997,414 coins and its circulating supply is 17,420,803,060 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

