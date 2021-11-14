Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.