Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 108,136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.