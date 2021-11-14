SUN (old) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

