Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.
Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.