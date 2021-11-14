Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

