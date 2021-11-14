SuperFarm Price Reaches $1.76 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $629.56 million and $45.33 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012286 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 277.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.