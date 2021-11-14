SuperLauncher 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $656,402.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $5.17 million and $656,402.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,799 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

