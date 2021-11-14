SureRemit Price Down 26.3% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.