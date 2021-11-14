Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Surgery Partners worth $88,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.