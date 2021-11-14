SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuRo Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of SuRo Capital worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

