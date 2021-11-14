sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $122.92 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 123,073,045 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

