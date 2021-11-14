SushiSwap Market Cap Achieves $1.40 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $11.03 or 0.00016762 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $119.90 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

