Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

