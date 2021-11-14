SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 212,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,192. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,927,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

