SVB Leerink Comments on Tango Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

