SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

VIRX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,801. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3,650.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

