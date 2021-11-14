Swerve Market Cap Tops $9.08 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,804,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,554 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

