Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $499.48 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $499.48 million and $132.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.