Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $10.18 on Major Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.18 or 0.00015463 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $77,901.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,766,536 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,697 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.